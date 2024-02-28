Intermediate I year examinations begin in Adilabad

Adilabad: Examinations of Intermediate I year began on a smooth note in erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday.

Adilabad District Intermediate Education Officer Ravinder said that 9,690 students out of the total 10,424 pupils attended the first day of the examination, while 734 students were absent. Collector PS Rahul Raj inspected venues in the district centre.

He told the officials to ensure basic amenities for the students at the venues. Meanwhile, 6,711 students appeared for the examinations as against the total of 7,195 students, while 484 students did not take the examination.

A sum of 5,319 students attended the examination when compared with the total of 5,625 pupils in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. A total of 6,465 students attended the examination out of the total 6,999, while 535 students did not turn up.