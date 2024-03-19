| Chief Secretary Says Enough Water In Reservoirs No Drinking Water Issue

Chief Secretary says enough water in reservoirs, no drinking water issue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday said there would be no drinking water problem this summer as there was enough water in reservoirs across the State.

Repairs should be carried out on a war footing and the supply of drinking water should be continued, she directed officials at a review meeting on drinking water supply here.

“Sufficient water is being supplied in Greater Hyderabad and if anyone requests for additional water tankers, they are also being provided. There is no need to worry about fresh water supply,” Santhi Kumari said.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary sought details on the availability of water in all the reservoirs across the State.

This apart, she also enquired on the measures being taken up for supply of drinking water in the summer.

Officials from Municipal, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Irrigation and other departments participated in the meeting.

Later, the Chief Secretary held a teleconference with District Collectors on the conduct of the SSC examinations.

She instructed that electronic devices and mobile phones should not be allowed in the examination centres under any circumstances.

Section 144 has been imposed at the examination centres and at least one constable or home-guard has been appointed at each centre, she said.

Officials should make proper arrangements while shifting the examination papers back to the post offices.

The Education department and police officials should work in coordination in this regard, she said.