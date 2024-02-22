| Csk To Play Rcb In Ipl Opener In Chennai On March 22

CSK to play RCB in IPL opener in Chennai on March 22

The roster for the remaining matches will be announced once the dates for the upcoming general elections are announced early next month.

By PTI Published Date - 22 February 2024, 06:10 PM

New Delhi: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2024 IPL season-opener in Chennai on March 22, the BCCI announced Thursday while unveiling the schedule for only the first 17 days of the popular T20 league.

The roster for the remaining matches will be announced once the dates for the upcoming general elections are announced early next month.

The first 17 days of the tournament will see 21 matches taking place. Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings on March 23 in Mohali.

As per the format, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five.

In the group stage, each team plays 14 games facing the other four sides in their group two times each (home and away basis, four teams in the other group once, and the remaining team two times.

The general elections are expected to be held in April-May.

Only in 2009, the IPL, in its entirety, was held overseas (South Africa) while the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections.

However, in 2019, the tournament was held in India despite the elections.