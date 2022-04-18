CtrlS lays foundation for first datacenter in Assam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:56 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad headquartered datacenter company CtrlS has laid the foundation stone of its Rated-4 Datacentre in Assam, a first major IT investment in that region. The IT Minister of Assam, Keshab Mahanta was part of the event held at Tech City Park, Guwahati in the presence of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, chairman, Amtron, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, and Anurag Goyal, Principal Secretary, Assam.

CtrlS has been expanding its data center footprint across the metros, secondary metros and deploying edge data centers in tier-2, tier-3 and tier-4 cities across the country. The company is setting up its Rated-4 Datacenter in Guwahati to provide best-in-class colocation services for cloud, e-commerce, digital payment, digital classroom, OTT, CDN, ISPs, smart cities etc and to support the Government of Assam, enterprises, and SMEs across the Northeast.

Mahanta said, “The company will play a key role in enabling real-time data processing of applications such as internet of things, OTT, cloud ecosystems, autonomous vehicles, telecommunications, smart cities, digital factories, telemedicine, connected networks among others. CtrlS will add economic value to the State of Assam besides attracting local talent for its data center expansion.

The company’s new data center in Guwahati will be spread over three acres and will have a capacity to host around 1,000+ racks initially. The rack capacity will be enhanced to 2,000+ racks in the next 12-18 months.