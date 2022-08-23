Cultivate crops based on changing food habits of people: Niranjan Reddy to farmers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:43 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy inspecting the seed development centre at Dindi in Nalgonda.

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday said that the farmers should cultivate diversified crops keeping in mind the changing food habits of the people.

Inspecting the seed development centre at Dindi in the district, Niranjan Reddy said that the farmers should adopt the modern cultivation methods and choose new varieties of hybrid seeds to achieve high yield. Spurted seed would give an assurance of creating food to us, he added.

He said that Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima have instilled confidence in the farmers that they have support of the State government. Farmers have the responsibility to produce food to the people. The farmers should take up the cultivation of the crops based on the demand in the markets and changing food habits of the people. It would help the farmers to improve their income in addition to avoid looking for the purchasers of the produced crops, he maintained.

He also underscored the need to provide training to the farmers on new cultivation methods with international standards. Unfortunately, the Central government has lacked such vision, he regretted. China had cultivable area less than India, but it producing crops higher than us, he added. Reminding that cotton was being cultivated in 3.25 crore acres in India, he said America farmers were producing cotton more than our country by taking up cultivation of the crop in just 80 lakh acres.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised in 2014 that agriculture works would be linked with NREGP, but not fulfilled till today.