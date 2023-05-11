| Customise Your Gift For Your Mom From The Yellow Dwelling This Mothers Day

Customise your gift for your mom from The Yellow Dwelling this Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, surprise her by going an extra mile and supporting her interests with a special gift she will treasure forever

Published Date - 04:55 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Finding the ideal present for your mother who never asks for anything is always a challenge. That is why we have designed a concept to make it a win-win for both you and Ma.

Whether your mom likes to host and feed people or is someone who enjoys decorating the house or is a gardener who loves to buy pretty planters and vases for her blooms, we have something special in store for mums with various interests

Just ask for our store executives to help you put together the perfect hamper or go online to select items like fabric, bamboo, river grass table linen sets or vases, planters, and decorative items made by hand from the terracotta collection or beautiful handwoven lamps and aesthetic cushion covers in soft cotton fabric to help mom make her space even more beautiful.

So, this Mother’s Day, surprise her by going an extra mile and supporting her interests with a special gift she will treasure forever. Shop in-store at The Yellow Dwelling’s stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Pune or visit the website https://www.theyellowdwelling.com/.

Price starts from Rs 250 and the store offers shipping across India. For more information, call: 96062 46004.