Not allowed to sell property, man kills mother in Delhi

By IANS Published Date - 05:57 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

New Delhi: A woman was killed by her 29-year-old son after she did not allow him to sell the property in north Delhi, police said on Wednesday, adding that they have nabbed the accused.

The accused was identified as Deepak. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the police control room (PCR) received a distress call at 9:48 a.m., reporting a murder at Shora Kothi, Ghantaghar Subzi Mandi. The caller was none other than the deceased’s daughter, Charu.

Upon arriving at the scene, a police team discovered the lifeless body of the victim, Indu, lying in one of the bedrooms. Charu informed the police that her brother, Deepak, had killed their mother and had already fled the scene when she made the PCR call.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi, revealed that to prevent Deepak’s escape, the teams quickly cordoned off the surrounding streets.

“Investigations revealed that the deceased had been living with her son, Deepak, who had a history of physically abusing her on a daily basis. The accused was known to be a habitual drunkard and unemployed, making matters worse,” said the DCP.

The crime scene examination indicated that Indu had sustained multiple injuries to her face, neck, and hand. “It was evident that her body had been dragged from one room to another. The police called in the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to gather evidence, and they managed to seize blood-stained clothes from the premises,” said the DCP.

In her statement to the police, Charu explained that Deepak had been married a few years ago but his wife had left him after enduring months of merciless beatings. She further revealed that Deepak had a history of violent behaviour, having also assaulted their elder brother, Mohit, who had tragically passed away a few years back.

Deepak, without any legitimate source of income, led an extravagant lifestyle. Earlier this year, he had sold a house that belonged to their mother, using the money to buy luxury items such as a large-screen television and a car, which he barely drove.

According to Charu’s statement, Deepak had now set his sights on selling the property at Shora Kothi, Ghantaghar, to fund his drinking habits and move to a different residence. However, Indu firmly opposed the idea of selling their family home, leading to a confrontation that turned deadly.

During the investigation, the police conducted a thorough search of the Shora Kothi area, eventually apprehending Deepak from a hiding spot under an unused cot in one of the buildings in the locality.

In his confession, Deepak revealed that on Monday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., he and his mother were in the same bedroom when she asked him to turn off the air conditioner. Enraged by a phone call with his sister Charu, during which his mother complained about his abusive behaviour, Deepak attacked her with a sharp-edged danda (stick), causing severe injuries to her head, face, neck, and hand, rendering her unconscious.

He then moved her to another room, leaving her on the floor, and informed Charu through a video call that their mother was unconscious. “Deepak admitted that he knew she was already dead, but Charu did not suspect it since their mother had lost consciousness in the past after his beatings,” said the DCP.

Deepak, intoxicated from alcohol, planned to flee after a few hours of rest, assuming that Charu would not visit during the night. However, he overslept and was only awakened when both of his sisters arrived at his door, ultimately leading to his arrest.