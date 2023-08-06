| Customs Seize Gold Worth Rs 2 29 Crore In Three Cases At Hyderabad Airport

Customs seize gold worth Rs 2.29 crore in three cases at Hyderabad airport

Air Intelligence Unit officials of customs department seized 3.7 kilogram of gold valued at Rs 2.29 crore in three cases at RGI Airport Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit officials of customs department seized 3.7 kilogram of gold valued at Rs 2.29 crore in three cases at RGI Airport Shamshabad.

In the first case, two passengers, who reached Hyderabad from Jeddah, had concealed gold, weighing 594 grams valued at Rs 36. 41 lakh inside an iron box.

In the second case, 1225 grams of gold valued at Rs 75.14 lakh was concealed in a portable speaker, light and in the form of three gold capsules inside the rectum.

In the third case, the passenger was travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad. On specific intelligence, 1924 grams of gold in paste form valued at Rs 1.18 crore was seized which was concealed in underwear.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress.

