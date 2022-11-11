CBIT team triumphs at Osmania University inter-college tennis tournament

Friday, Nov 11, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 11 November 22
CBIT tennis team, comprising Kousik Kumar Reddy, Aradhyula Sai Vishnu and P Anish, defeated Bhavan’s Degree College to take the top honours

Hyderabad: CBIT tennis team, comprising Kousik Kumar Reddy, Aradhyula Sai Vishnu and P Anish, defeated Bhavan’s Degree College to take the top honours in the Osmania University inter-college lawn tennis men’s tournament, conducted at the Administrative Staff College, Banjara Hills, on Friday.

Bhavan’s team consists of Yash Gaurav VS and Vijay Tej. St Mary’s Degree College of Hansh Kartikeyi, Syed Khadim Ali took third place.

Later, Aamer JAveen, chairman of SDC – Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, presented the trophy to the winners.

