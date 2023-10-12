CWC 2023: Quinton de Kock’s hundred helps South Africa reach 311

By PTI Updated On - 06:05 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

South Africas Quinton de Kock acknowledges the crowd while returning to the pavilion after his dismissal during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow, Thursday, Oct.12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Lucknow: Quinton de Kock hammered his second hundred in as many games as South Africa made a competitive 311 for 7 in 50 overs against Australia in their World Cup match here on Thursday.

De Kock, who had made an 84-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in New Delhi, smashed a 106-ball 109 at the Ekana Stadium, a venue he considers his backyard, courtesy the left-hander’s IPL stint with the Lucknow Supergiants.

Towards the end, Aiden Markram put the SA innings on the afterburner with a 44-ball 56.

Off-spinner Glenn Maxwell was the most successful Australian bowler on a pitch that remained a bit slow and offered appreciable turn.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 311 for 7 in 50 overs (Quinton de Kock 109, Aiden Markram 56, Temba Bavuma 35; Glenn Maxwell 2 for 34; Mitchell Starc 2 for 53) vs South Africa.