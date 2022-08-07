CWG 2022: Bahvina Patel clinches gold in Para Table Tennis women’s singles

10:24 AM, Sun - 7 August 22

Birmingham: India’s para table tennis player Bahvina Patel won the gold medal after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women’s singles – Classes 4-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Patel dominated Ikpeoyi in straight sets by 3-0 ( 12-10, 11-2, 11-9).

Bahvina Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 12-10 against Ikpeoyi.

Patel did not give the Nigerian paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion – 12-10, 11-2.

The Indian paddler went ahead of her way and outclassed Nigeria’s Ikpeoyi 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 to claim a gold medal.

Earlier, India’s para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel won the bronze medal after defeating England’s Sue Bailey in the women’s singles – Classes 3-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Patel overwhelmed Sue Bailey in straight sets by 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 11-3).

Sonalben Manubhai Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 11-5 against England’s Sue Bailey.

Patel did not give the English paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion – 11-5, 11-2.

The Indian paddler went ahead of her way and outclassed England’s Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 to claim a bronze medal. (ANI)