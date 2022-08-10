CWG 2022 gold-medalist Sreeja returns to rousing reception in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:29 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Akula Sreeja was received amid cheers from fans, Telangana State Table Tennis Association officials, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and others at the Rajiv Gandhi Airport, Shamshabad.

Hyderabad: City paddler Akula Sreeja, who won mixed doubles gold medal with Achanta Sharath Kamal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham recently, returned to a rousing reception, on Wednesday.

The 24-year-girl was received amid cheers from fans, Telangana State Table Tennis Association officials, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and others at the Rajiv Gandhi Airport, Shamshabad. Minister Srinivas Goud felicitated the player and her coach Somnath Ghosh.

Speaking of achievement, the Minister said, “The entire country and the State is proud of Sreeja’s achievement. She showed great grit and determination. The State is second in the number of medals we won for the country. It is a great achievement. We will continue to support our players and provide assistance for them. I hope Sreeja will win an Olympic medal one day.”

Meanwhile, Sreeja thanked the Minister, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, KTR and association officials for the support. “I am very happy and thankful to the TS government. Their approval of coach Somnath as SATS coach from Railways helped me to be here with the medal. I also want to thank our association and sponsors who provided infrastructure at the academy,” she said.

Somnath added that Sreeja will reach greater heights if she gets sponsorship for playing international tournaments. “We have been working hard for the last 11 years. She won nationals and now this Commonwealth Games gold is a great achievement.”