Cyber fraud: Woman duped of Rs 9 lakh in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Woman received a message with a link on WhatsApp promising high returns for investment in online trading. Trapped in the greed for money, she invested Rs 9 lakh, but lost it.

Hyderabad: A private employee from Khairatabad was duped to the tune of Rs 9 lakh by fraudsters who promised high returns on online investments.

The woman received a message with a link on WhatsApp promising high returns for investment in online trading. She first invested Rs.500 and received Rs.750.

Sources said trapped in the greed for money, she invested Rs 9 lakh, but lost it. Though her trading account showed she earned profit of Rs 24 lakh, she could not transfer or withdraw it.