Rachakonda police help victim of cyber fraud get back Rs 2.30 crore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police helped a victim of cyber fraud get back Rs 2.30 crore he had transferred in bank accounts after being conned by fraudsters through deceptive emails.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, the conmen sent an email to the victim who works with a multinational company and convinced him into sending the amount into a few bank accounts as furnished by them.

“The fraudsters created a fictitious email with the domain “tfcmfq.com” as against the original domain ‘tfcmfg.com”. After changing a letter in the domain they sent emails to the victim asking them to deposit the money of their regular business transactions into the bank accounts,” said the Rachakonda CP.

After sending the amount of Rs. 2.30 crore in the bank accounts, the victim realized that he was duped when the company with whom they were dealing said they did not receive the payments. Soon he approached the police who immediately got in touch with the banks where the money was transferred and got the amount reverted.

The police are making efforts to nab the offenders.