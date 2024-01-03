Cyber fraudster involved in 277 cases produced before Sangareddy court

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Sangareddy: Jitendra Singh, 30, who was involved in a record number of cybercrimes across the nation, 277 to be precise, was produced before the Sangareddy court here on Wednesday.

Singh, a resident of JP Nagar in Bengaluru, is allegedly involved in 277 cybercrime cases across the country, was also accused in 84 cases under different police stations across Telangana.

Singh, who was lodged in the Chanchalguda jail in a case registered in Telangana, was brought to Sangareddy Court on Wednesday on a prisoner’s transit warrant as he was accused in four cybercrime cases reported in different police stations in the district.

According to Superintendent of Police Ch Rupesh, Singh had used 60 phone numbers, 63 IMEIs (International Mobile Equipment Identity) devices and 13 bank accounts over the last few years to lure and cheat people.

While three cases were registered against him at BDL Bhanur police station, one case was reported at Gummadidala police station. After being produced in court, he was sent back to the Chanchalguda prison.

The Sangareddy SP asked citizens not to fall prey to fraudsters by clicking on links from strangers with free offers and suggested to the citizens to call on 1930 or raise a complaint on the NCRB portal if they fell prey to cyber fraudsters.