Cyber fraudsters dupe senior citizen from Hyderabad to tune of Rs. 10.5 lakh

The victim recently received a phone call from the fraudster impersonating as a Telecom Department official and accusing the former of being involved in illegal activities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 04:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters duped a 70-year-old man from the city to the tune of Rs 10.50 lakh posing as Telecom Department officials.

According to the cybercrime police, the victim recently received a phone call from the fraudster impersonating as a Telecom Department official and accusing the former of being involved in illegal activities.

During a video call, the fraudster claimed the victim was implicated in money laundering and needed to verify currency notes supposedly seized in Mumbai. For this, the complainant was forced to transfer money into a bank account shared by the fraudster, who promised it would be refunded.

The victim transferred the money and when tried to get in touch with the fraudster again, there was no response. Realising that he was cheated, he approached the police.

The Cybercrime police are investigating.