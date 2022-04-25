Cyber Talk: Developing good habits and identity in digital age

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Our digital identity is precious. Any digital identity application or programme must be supported by enabling meaningful dialogue, trust, control and accountability. Whether or not we agree that these principles are difficult to implement, they’re going to be made even tougher by a confluence of political, economic, technological, cultural, legal and social factors.

Each and every time we connect, we engage in some way that projects our online identity, our profile, our personality. Some of the key factors that influence on digital identity are (a) The abundance of information available to users (b) The speed of online interaction (c) The emergence of attention (d) The multiplicity of different screens (e) The socialisation of consumption (f) The consent is not the same between offline and online.

Building a healthy digital identity:

* Think before you post – Thinking before you post is a very good approach. It ensures you understand the evidence that underlines the content you are sharing, the impact it might have or you could even stop the spread of misinformation and its harmful aftereffects.

* Avoid over-sharing – Many of us are going official on social networks declaring relationship status, expressing opinions, confessing mistakes, and announcing sexual identity, which was uncommon a decade ago. These expressions enable fraudsters to steal your identity by using simple phishing techniques

* Fact check – Don’t forward content that you don’t own. Do a simple fact check before forwarding content in messaging groups and other social channels. Alternatively look for help from International Certified Fact Checkers Network like www.factly.com and www.boomlive.in

* Protect your privacy – (a) Use a VPN or Use Incognito Mode feature of browsers while internet browsing or Use Privacy Conscious Browsers as TOR / Duck Duck Go (b) Use two factor authentication for all login purposes (c) Stay Private on Public and Free WiFi networks (d) Use messaging applications that have end-to-end encryption (e) Change default passwords of gadgets and applications (f) Be doubly sure before granting permissions for mobile apps and browser extensions.

* Manage Kids Online Usage – For healthy digital identity of kids, you must enable features like (a) parental controls (b) safe search and (c) play it safe features on all kinds of electronic gadgets and social profiles. (d) create a family screen time agreement with tech free zones. (e) Co-view or co-create at time with kids.

Tips to better manage your smartphone: –

* Disable Notifications on your Smartphone

* Set boundaries – make your bedroom a smartphone-free zone

* Charge your device outside the bedroom.

* Access social media from your computer instead of your Smartphone

* Keep home screen empty; put rest of apps in folders in next screens

* Put phone away during meals with friends and families

* Do device-free meetings, engage in conversations with one another.

* One reason devices are alluring is they’re vibrant in colours; Use grey scale mode on your smartphone.

* Track smartphone usage using Screen Time on iOS

* Track smartphone usage using Digital Wellbeing on Android

* Make use of Productivity Apps on App Store and Play Store.

Checking up on a prospective marriage alliance or employee’s social media profiles has become a regular routine for all of us; the reason being that social profiling helps us gain more insights into that individual or entity. We must accept that, building strong habits in the digital age does not happen overnight. Similarly, breaking bad habits, a little awareness will go a long way in getting through to a good digital identity.

Stay tuned to Cyber Talk for more on internet ethics and digital wellness brought to you by Anil Rachamalla of End Now Foundation, www.endnowfoundation.org

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .