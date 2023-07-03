Cyber Talk: Ensuring Gen Z’s digital well-being

Digital well-being refers to the state of positive physical, mental, ethical and healthy emotional relationship with digital technology

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Tue - 4 July 23

Digital well-being refers to the state of positive physical, mental, ethical and healthy emotional relationship with digital technology and involves using online platforms in a balanced, safe and responsible manner.

Access to Information: Digital well-being ensures that Gen Z can navigate this digital landscape effectively and discern reliable information from misinformation.

Social Connections: Digital platforms play a significant role in forming and maintaining social connections, engaging in healthy online interactions and avoiding the negative consequences of cyberbullying, online harassment and excessive screen time.

Mental Well-being: Emphasises the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between online and offline activities, promoting digital detoxes and using technology in ways that enhance well-being rather than negatively affect mental health.

Online Safety: With the increasing use of digital platforms, Generation Z needs to be aware of online threats such as cybercrimes, privacy breaches and identity theft.

Digital Citizenship: It instils values such as respect, empathy, ethical behaviour and the importance of contributing positively to online communities.

Career Readiness: Digital well-being ensures that Generation Z can make the most of digital tools and platforms, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills and enhance their digital literacy.

Three Pillar Approaches to Digital Wellbeing

With the below three pillars of digital well-being, Generation Z can develop a comprehensive understanding of online safety, security and responsible digital citizenship.

Digital Security – Tools and Techniques

* Understanding Fake News: Teach Generation Z to critically evaluate online information, identify fake news and verify facts through reliable sources. Help them understand the consequences of spreading misinformation.

* Privacy Vs User Convenience: Discuss the trade-offs between privacy and convenience when using digital platforms and make them aware of privacy settings, the importance of strong passwords and the potential risks of sharing personal information online.

* Consent Management: Emphasise the importance of consent in all interactions, whether offline or online.

Digital Safety – Physical & Psychological Wellbeing

* Cyberbullying: Educate Generation Z about cyberbullying, its impact on mental health and strategies to prevent and respond to it.

* Digital Detox: Teach Generation Z about the importance of taking breaks from excessive screen time. Help them develop healthy digital habits by encouraging offline activities, promoting physical exercise and fostering face-to-face social interactions.

* Digital Parenting: Involve parents or guardians in the digital well-being conversation. Provide resources and guidance on how parents can support their children in navigating the online world safely.

Digital Spirit – Legal and Ethical Issues

* Cybercrime Awareness: Raise awareness about cybercrimes such as hacking, identity theft, online scams and harassment. Teach Generation Z about the legal consequences and ethical implications of engaging in or supporting such activities.

* Managing Social Life: Discuss the impact of social media on mental health, self-esteem and relationships.

* Impact of Digital Technologies on Human Wellness: Explore the effects of digital technologies on physical and mental well-being. Discuss topics such as screen addiction, sleep hygiene, digital distractions and the importance of self-care.

Teachers’ Role in Digital Wellbeing of Students (Gen Z)

*Encourage them to establish boundaries for their screens.

*Encourage them to take regular breaks, engage in physical activities and prioritise face-to-face interactions.

*Teach Gen Z about respectful online communication, empathy and digital etiquette.

*Help them develop skills to identify reliable sources, distinguish between fact and opinion, and recognise potential biases or misinformation.

*Teach them about strong password creation, the risks of sharing personal information online and the potential consequences of engaging in risky online behaviour.

*Teach them about the permanence of online content and its potential impact on their personal and professional lives.

*Teach them about the risks associated with oversharing personal information and the importance of reviewing privacy settings on social media platforms.

*Teach them to recognise the impact of social media on their mental health and well-being, and provide strategies for maintaining a healthy relationship with social media.

*Encourage open communication with parents, teachers and school counsellors regarding any online issues they may encounter.

*Encourage them to seek reliable sources for information and to ask questions when unsure.

Also Read Cyber Talk: Various portals to report cybercrime