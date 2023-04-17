Cyber Talk: Telegram a safe haven for Cybercriminals

Telegram has gained popularity for its user-friendly interface, fast messaging speeds, and some like features sharing files up to 2GB size

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:55 AM, Tue - 18 April 23

Telegram is a cloud-based free instant messaging application that allows users to send messages, make voice and video calls, share media files, create and join groups, and use bots for various purposes. The application has features like secret chats, self-destructing messages, and the ability to hide sender information in forwarded messages.

It also allows users to create channels for broadcasting messages to a large audience and has a robust bot API that allows developers to create bots for a wide range of tasks. Telegram has gained popularity for its user-friendly interface, fast messaging speeds, and some like features sharing files up to 2GB size and the ability to add group members up to 2,00,000.

Various scams on Telegram app: –

* Investment Scams: Scammers may create fake investment groups promising high returns and ask for money upfront from victims in the form of processing, joining, or one-time registration fee.

* Phishing Scams: Scammers may send fraudulent messages or links pretending to be legitimate organisations, to steal personal information/passwords/ financial details.

* Fake giveaways: Scammers may create fake groups claiming to offer giveaways of cryptocurrencies, or services to lure users into providing personal information/ make payments.

* Romance Scams: Scammers may create fake profiles and establish romantic relationships with unsuspecting users and eventually seek money.

* Pyramid/Ponzi Schemes: Scammers may create schemes that promise high returns on investments or earnings by recruiting new members into the network, but ultimately collapse.

* Fake Airdrops: Scammers may create fake airdrop campaigns in groups, claiming to distribute free cryptocurrencies or tokens, but require users to provide personal information or send funds first.

Why Telegram is used more by scammers: –

* Telegram is favoured by scammers because of its anonymity

* Users can sign up with virtual foreign country numbers and hide true identities.

* The latest update has the Fragment blockchain platform that allows users to buy anonymous numbers with Ton Coins and sign up for Telegram without a SIM card

* The app allows users to create multiple accounts and switch between them easily, which makes it difficult for cyber investigators to track and identify the culprit.

* All pirated movies and software can be easily shared due to anonymity

* It allows cybercriminals to advertise, sell and leaked Personal Identifiable Data and user names

* Telegram is a prominent place for illegal or counterfeit outlets Luxury Brands like Chanel, Dior, Balmain, Celine and Louis Vuitton, which they sell via groups.

Protecting from getting scammed on Telegram: –

* Verify the legitimacy of channels, groups, or individuals before sharing personal information or money.

* Research the authenticity of the sender and their claims through reliable sources and don’t believe what is either told or visible on social media.

* Do not share sensitive information, such as passwords, financial details, or personal data

* Be wary of offers that sound too good to be true, such as high returns on investments

* Double-check URLs and links before clicking on them to ensure they are legitimate and not phishing attempts.

* Avoid engaging in suspicious activities or transactions that seem risky or unfamiliar.

* Verify all shorts links if they are phishing links https://www.isitphishing.org or https://www.urlvoid.com

Reporting a Cyber Crime: –

* Report at abuse@telegram.org and Report a scammer pretending to be you @notoscam

* Register a complaint on https://cybercrime.gov.in/. Alternatively, victims can call Helpline No. 1930 if they have lost online.