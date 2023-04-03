Cyber Talk: Lost your mobile phone? Here’s what to do

Once a mobile device is blocked through CEIR, it will not be able to connect to any network

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

The Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) was established by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to combat the sale of counterfeit mobile phones, deter mobile phone theft, safeguard consumer interests, and enable lawful interception by enforcement agencies.

It links to the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) databases of all mobile operators, serving as a central support system for network operators to share blacklisted mobile devices.

This ensures that blacklisted devices on one network cannot operate on other networks even if the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card is changed.

Benefits of CEIR Portal to track lost mobile: –



The CEIR portal https://ceir.gov.in , which was created to track lost or stolen mobile devices, employs IMEI number assigned to the mobile handset to track the missing or stolen device. Once a mobile device is blocked through the CEIR, it will not be able to connect to any Indian network company, rendering it unusable.

Checking IMEI Number on CEIR Portal : –

* Log on to the portal https://ceir.gov.in/Device/CeirIMEIVerification.jsp

* Enter your mobile number

* An OTP will be sent on your mobile, kindly enter the OTP

* Enter the 15 Digit IMEI number and click on check

* Your IMEI number will be verified

Blocking mobile phone on CEIR portal: –

* You must visit the nearest police station and file an FIR or alternatively get a device lost certificate or acknowledged copy of your petition

* Get the duplicate SIM from your service provider

* Log on to the CEIR Portal, Keep the complaint copy, and Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card) https://www.ceir.gov.in/Request/CeirUserBlockRequestDirect.jsp .

* A request ID will be generated after the form is submitted

* Provide the reason for blocking mobile number

* Your will get an OTP to the registered number, enter the OTP and submit

Checking your complaint request status on CEIR Portal : –

* Log on to the portal https://ceir.gov.in/Request/CeirRequestStatus.jsp

* select “check request status” option

* Enter the request ID and status will appear

Unblock recovered/found mobile phone on CEIR portal:-

* Log on to the portal https://ceir.gov.in/Request/CeirUserUnblockRequestDirect.jsp

* Enter the Request ID (While you used for blocking)

* Provide the reason for un blocking mobile number (found Etc).

Erase data using Find My Device: –

* Find, lock, or erase a lost Android device https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6160491?hl=en

* Erase a device in Find My iPhone on iCloud.com https://support.apple.com/en-in/guide/icloud/mmfc0ef36f/icloud

* Find My Android Device, https://www.google.com/android/find

* Find My Apple Device, https://www.apple.com/in/icloud/find-my/

Tips to keep your mobile safe: –

* Data Leaks: It looks for embedded trackers and lists them. It does not decompile applications and its analysis technique is entirely legal. https://reports.exodus-privacy.eu.org/en/

* Confirming Your mobile numbers: Allowing subscribers to telecom department to confirm their registered numbers and remove numbers that were registered without their knowledge. https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in

* Validating SMS Received: Allowing subscribers to identify the sender of bulk SMS. https://smsheader.trai.gov.in

* Short links: – Short links received via SMS, WhatsApp, and email may not lead to where they’re meant to, and may damage your computer or your private data.

Here is a way to check the complete URL details of short links. https://www.unshorten.it

* Phishing – We can check if a particular website is engaging in phishing activity. https://isitphishing.org/

* Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware – McAfee Mobile Security, and Kaspersky Antivirus and Security can help to spot malicious apps if they have been installed.

* 2FA – Enable Two Factor Authentication for all applications and social media and email accounts