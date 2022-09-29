Cyberabad Commissioner holds meeting with traffic wing officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra, held a review meeting with the officials of traffic wing with regard to traffic issues and road safety on Thursday.

Issues relating to water logging points, junction developments, traffic jams, traffic congestion, road accident preventions, traffic volunteers, proposed trauma centers along National Highways, traffic engineering and other initiatives were discussed.

The Commissioner directed the police officials to be alert and prepared in view of regular heavy rains. He assured that the local traffic police will be assisted by their law and order counter parts in traffic regulation whenever necessary.

He instructed the officials to issue notices to the persons who are carelessly dumping debris on public roads and initiate action against them.

The Cyberabad police decided to hold joint inspections of black spots and initiate remedial measures in coordination with other departments to prevent accidents. Stephen Raveendra, asked the police officials to regularly conduct drunk and drive checking to bring down fatal accidents.