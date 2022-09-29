Hyderabad police implement ‘Traffic Action Plan’ for seamless flow of traffic

Hyderabad: With the number of vehicles plying in the city witnessing a drastic increase post Covid, the Hyderabad police are implementing a ‘Traffic Action Plan’ to ensure seamless flow of traffic on the roads.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C V Anand on Thursday said the traffic police will be taking up various initiatives for traffic management and regulation in the coming days. The police higher ups are also providing logistics and men to the traffic wing to help them deal with the issue.

The city had 64,02,482 vehicles towards the end of year 2019 and the numbers rose sharply to 77,65,487 vehicles by this August. Said Anand pointed out that post-Covid, many people started preferring personal transport as against public transport and added, “in last two and half years, 13,63,005 vehicles or roughly 18 per cent were introduced to the city roads.”

Appropriate strategies for traffic management keeping in view the rise in vehicle volumes were being worked out.

More number of towing cranes would be pressed into service to keep the carriage way clear, he said adding that, in lieu of quantity, emphasis will be on quality enforcement. “During peak hours all senior officers will focus on regulation. Stop line discipline will be strictly enforced. Stringent measures will be initiated against commuters resorting to wrong side driving, triple riding, improper number plates, black films etc,” he said.

The police will hold regular meetings with establishments, hawkers, schools, colleges, auto drivers, RTC drivers and stake-holders to sensitize them on road rules, parking norms. After the education campaigns, special enforcement drives will keep a tab on errant violators.

Also junction development, signage boards at free lefts, providing safe turning radius at U-turns and adopting reversible lanes as per the traffic flow will be studied and implemented. The social media unit of traffic wing will scale up the digital education campaigns to reach out more youngsters through awareness videos, sessions etc., “Traffic awareness films will be made and circulate through social media,” he added.

WELFARE OF TRAFFIC POLICE:

For the welfare of traffic police personnel, regular health camps, kit bags and continuous capacity building at Traffic Training institute is being taken up. With the allotment of 40 SIs and Inspectors of 2010 batch, the traffic wing has been further strengthened. Around 100 home guards and 100 women personnel from CAR will be deployed for traffic duties to cover more junctions.

PARKING SPACES:

Anand said of the total built-up area, under the norms laid under G.O.M.S.No. 168, residential apartments and education institutions should allocate 30 per cent, hotels, lodges and commercial buildings should allocate 40 per cent and malls and multiplex should allocate 60 per cent, as parking space.