Crime rate in Cyberabad increases by 7 per cent in 2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:43 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty

Hyderabad: The crime rate in Cyberabad increased by around 7 per cent in the year-2023 and officials attribute it to the population growth in the area. A total 29156 cases were registered in 2023, as compared to 27322 the previous year.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty said there is an increase in economic offences and cybercrimes while the conventional crimes have come down.

“There is a shift from the conventional crimes to economic offences and cybercrime due to various reasons. Whenever a crime in reported we are registering a case and taking up investigations,” said the Cyberabad CP.

The Cyberabad has seen a fall in the road accident cases with 3143 cases reported in 2023 against 3224 cases reported the previous year. “The police has been successful in bringing down the overall road accidents because of identifying black spots and taking up rectification steps. “At beginning of the year we had identified 40 black spots and after initiating measures in coordination with different agencies it was brought down to 32,” said the official.

The sustained efforts of the police had helped in increase of the property recovery in theft, burglary and robbery cases. “There is an increase of about 10 per cent in recovery of stolen property,” said Avinash Mohanty.

On the crimes against women front, there is a significant drop in the cases of rape. In 2023, a total of 259 complained of being sexually assaulted while the previous year the police had booked 316 cases.