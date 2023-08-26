Hyderabad CP holds video conference with traffic officers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand held a video conference with traffic officers on Saturday to ensure smooth flow of traffic and enhance road safety.

During the meeting, he explained the ‘4Es’ framework – Engineering, Education, Enforcement and Enablement for effective traffic management and underscored the that this responsibility of traffic duty directly influences every citizen’s life.

Regarding the engineering aspect, he directed field-level officers to initiate strategies that include the implementation of reversible lanes, strategic U-turns, and median closures, all substantiated by thorough analysis. The Commissioner also directed removal of structural obstructions and the full utilization of ITMS capabilities for swift responses to road-related incidents.

Anand emphasized the need for management of engineering efforts of the State government’s infrastructure projects, like SRDP, SNDP, and flyovers, to enhance traffic flow and average speeds within the city.

