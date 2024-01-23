Create awareness on road safety: Telangana DGP directs officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 08:10 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta has directed the police officials to create awareness on road safety to prevent accidents in the State.

In a video conference held with the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, the DGP said road accidents were a major cause of death among the youth in the State. Road accidents can be controlled through engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency measures, he said.

“Lack of caution among passengers, and other factors such as not wearing helmets, seat belts, over speeding, dangerous driving, and talking on mobile phones while driving,” said Ravi Gupta.

In 2022, a total of 7,500 persons died in road accidents in the State where as 1.68 lakh persons died all over India. He also directed that district road safety bureaus and commissionerate road safety bureaus should be set up in police offices.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has declared January 15 to February 14 as Road Safety Month, he said and directed that police officers and personnel should be on high alert for the entire month.

Transport commissioner Buddha Prakash, Additional DGP (Road safety & Railway) Mahesh M Bhagwat, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, DIG Ranganath, and Road Safety SP, Sandeep, among others participated.