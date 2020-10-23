Cyberabad Cops issue caution against customer care fraud

According to the Cybercrime officials, these fraudsters are hoisting their fake websites containing their mobile or contact numbers. Those in need of a customer care number of any product or service usually search for such details on Google.

Hyderabad: With frequent complaints of fake customer care service frauds being reported in recent times, the Cyberabad Cybercrime police have warned citizens to be aware of the frauds and avoid being cheated.

The Cyber fraudsters who mostly hail from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand were posting fake customer care service numbers on Google for almost all the products and services across India and abroad.

“While searching, they end up reaching out to the fake mobile numbers in websites and disclosing their debit card and bank account details including the password,” police said. Using these details, cyber crooks are transferring amounts from the bank accounts and wallets of the victims.

The police advised citizens to be alert and not to fall into such traps. “Do not share any bank account or card or wallet details whenever any customer care person asked for them, as such details are not required to resolve the customer issue,” officials said.

Cyber experts advised not to download any remote access application when instructed by a customer care person, as the fraudster could note down bank account card details and cheat. They requested customers to make calls to the original customer care numbers and never share any bank related details to them.

