Cyberabad CP Sajjanar reviews flood situation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashing the city again on Saturday night and the low lying areas getting flooded prompted the police officials to review the ground situation and take up rescue operations where needed.

For the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C.Sajjanar along with senior officials visited various rain affected areas in the commissionerate.

The team of police officials visited Ali Nagar, Subhan Colony, King’s Colony and interacted with the residents apart from taking up relief measures. Later, other areas including Gagan Pahad Lake, Appa cheruvu and Palle Cheruvu were inspected.

“Anticipating property and life loss, residents of these colonies and in some other places were immediately shifted to safer places. They were provided food and accommodation,” Sajjanar said. The pond embankment of Palle Cheruvu which was damaged in the rains was immediately repaired, he added.

The Commissioner along with Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy and DCP Traffic SM Vijay Kumar, Chevella ACP Ravinder Reddy, Rajendranagar ACP Ashok Chakravarthy and other officials also visited the old Kurnool bridge and reviewed the traffic situation. Instructions were given to the police personnel on the field to ensure free flow of traffic.

The Cyberabad Police with the help of public address system is also warning residents of low lying areas to shift to safer places in view of the heavy rainfall warning from the Meteorological department.

