Hyderabad Traffic Police launch special drive against private buses, heavy vehicles

Hyderabad traffic police launched a special drive against private buses and heavy vehicles entering the city during restricted hours

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:21 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: With an aim to ensure the safety of citizens, the traffic police launched a special drive against private buses and heavy vehicles entering the city during the restricted hours.

The police had already announced restrictions on plying of private buses and heavy vehicles in the city and such vehicles are permitted only after 10 pm.

“We have noticed the buses and other heavy vehicles entering the city before 10 pm and causing traffic jams and accidents. To curb the violations we launched a special drive. So far 325 cases were booked,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G Sudheer Babu.

The special drive is taken up at different stretches in the city during peak traffic hours and cases were being booked against the drivers. “People have to travel but there are certain rules to follow as well. We are only implementing the circulars and orders issued earlier regarding the restrictions on movement of private buses in the city,” he said.

The traffic officials said the orders were issued long back keeping in view the road accidents involving the heavy vehicles and traffic jam in the city. “The private buses stop at different places for long and cause traffic jam or slowdowns,” he said.