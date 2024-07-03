| Ttd Clarification No Changes In Making Of Annaprasadams Of Srivari Temple In Tirumala

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 12:34 PM

Tirumala: The Tirumula Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) has asserted that there was no truth in social media reports that the TTD has decided to stop using organic rice for preparing Annaprasadams in Tirumala temple.

A TTD spokesman has clarified on Wednesday that there was no proposal to change the old practice of replacing it with normal rice and said the social media reports on this issue were “absolutely void of truth”.

The TTD EO J Shamala Rao had a meeting with the priests and the temple authorities the other day and discussed at length the Anna Prasadams and their importance only. “Apart from that no decision has been taken on the preparation or increasing Dittam of Annaprasadams”, the spokesman asserted.

“But some people are creating rumors on social media that changes have been made in the preparation of Annaprasadms in Srivari Temple and it is completely incorrect” He said appealing to people not to believe such false news making rounds on social media platforms.