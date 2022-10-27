Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Home | Telangana | Bjps Covert Op Trs Calls For State Wide Protests

BJP’s covert Op: TRS calls for State-wide protests

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 12:52 AM, Thu - 27 October 22
BJP’s covert Op: TRS calls for State-wide protests
(Source: Twitter/V Srinivas Goud). Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar, A Indrakaran Reddy , MLC Seri Subhash Reddy and other leaders participated in the rastaroko staged at Choutuppal on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

Hyderabad: The TRS cadre staged protests across Telangana soon after the police busted the conspiracy to purchase four MLAs from the ruling party allegedly by the BJP through mediators.

Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar, A Indrakaran Reddy , MLC Seri Subhash Reddy and other leaders participated in the rastaroko staged at Choutuppal on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Wednesday night.

The Ministers alleged that the BJP had conspired to purchase the TRS MLAs in a bid to topple the State government as the latter was fearing a defeat in Munugode byelections. They called for State-wide protests condemning the undemocratic actions of the BJP.

In Hyderabad, the TRS leaders burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday night.

Related News

Latest News