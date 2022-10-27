BJP’s covert Op: TRS calls for State-wide protests

Hyderabad: The TRS cadre staged protests across Telangana soon after the police busted the conspiracy to purchase four MLAs from the ruling party allegedly by the BJP through mediators.
Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar, A Indrakaran Reddy , MLC Seri Subhash Reddy and other leaders participated in the rastaroko staged at Choutuppal on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Wednesday night.
The Ministers alleged that the BJP had conspired to purchase the TRS MLAs in a bid to topple the State government as the latter was fearing a defeat in Munugode byelections. They called for State-wide protests condemning the undemocratic actions of the BJP.
In Hyderabad, the TRS leaders burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday night.