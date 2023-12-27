Cyberabad police impose traffic restrictions for New Year Eve’s celebrations on December 31

The Cyberabad police has released specific traffic restrictions in anticipation of the New Year's Eve celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: In view of New Year Eve’s celebrations on December 31, the Cyberabad police has announced certain traffic restrictions.

Accordingly, between 10 pm and 5 am, the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed for light motor vehicles except vehicles bound towards the RGI Airport and PVNR Expressway will be closed, except for vehicles bound towards the airport.

Shilpa Layout flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers-I and II, Shaikpet flyover, Mindspace, Road No.45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, Cyber Tower flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU flyover, Khaithlapur flyover, Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover at Balanagar and AMB Kondapur, will be totally closed for vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11 pm to 5 am.

The traffic police has directed drivers/operators of cabs/taxi/auto rickshaws to be in proper uniform and carry all their documents. They were warned against refusing to ride on hire with public as it amounts to violation of Section 178 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Penalty of Rs. 500 will be imposed in the form of e-challan on refusal to ply. Public may send such complaints on WhatsApp 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time, place etc.

The Cyberabad police warned bars, pubs or clubs of knowingly or negligently allowing their customers/associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises and said such cases will be dealt strictly as per law and the management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime.

The traffic police will conduct extensive checks for drunk driving across Cyberabad and driving licenses of persons caught for drunken driving will be sent to the Road Transport Authority for suspension. Cases will be booked against rash driving, over speeding, excessive honking, dangerous driving, triple/multiple riding, etc.