Hyderabad: 449 grams of gold seized at RGI Airport

The passenger who arrived from Dubai had converted gold into wire form and tried to smuggle it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:04 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: The customs authorities at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad caught a passenger who was smuggling gold and seized 449 grams of the yellow metal from him.

The passenger who arrived from Dubai had converted gold into wire form and tried to smuggle it. On suspicion, the customs officials stopped the passenger and on checking the baggage found the gold worth Rs. 27.92 lakh.

