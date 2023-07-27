Biker dead, pillion injured in road accident on PVNR Expressway at Attapur

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:14 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A biker died while a pillion rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident at PVNR Expressway at Attapur on Thursday morning. The entry of two wheelers is banned on the expressway.

The man who is yet to be identified was going from Mehdipatnam towards Aramgarh along with another person when the bike skidded near pillar number 158. The man fell on the other side of the road and died.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to OGH hospital. The injured person is shifted to hospital. A case is registered.