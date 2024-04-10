Cyberabad police seize Rs 2.02 crore cash from car

The cash was being transported in bags kept in about 15 carton boxes in a car proceeding from Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 09:36 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police caught two persons transporting cash of Rs 2.02 crore in a car at Madhapur on Wednesday night.

It is learnt that the cash belonged to a private bank.

Police sources said the car was stopped during routine checking in view of the Lok Sabha polls and the cash was recovered.

Officials are questioning about the source of the money.