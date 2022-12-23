Cybercrime cases witness spike in Cyberabad in 2022

Hyderabad: The cybercrime cases witnessed a spike in Cyberabad in the year 2022 with 4,850 cases registered as against 3,854 cases the previous year.

However, the police arrested 2,924 suspects involved in the cases this year as against 707 persons in 2021.

DCP (Crimes) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said the police were adopting different tools to automate and reduce the time taken for investigation of the cybercrimes.

“The time taken for investigation of a cybercrime case has come down from 1700 hours per case to 400 hours per case. Teams have been formed to do data analysis and study the pattern of the crime to easily identify and arrest the culprits,” he said.

The highest, 881 cases were about ‘advertisement portal fraud’, followed by vishing fraud (689), investment fraud (587), customer care fraud (360), job fraud (254), loan fraud (238), loan harassment (141).

“In financial fraud cases, we received 16,874 petitions and 4,850 cases were registered so far. Of the total Rs 66,66,55,124 lost, we were able to seize or freeze an amount of Rs. 7,57,94,476,” he said.

On the awareness front, the cybercrime teams held 1675 awareness programs at various schools, colleges, gated communities and private companies. Similarly, capacity building training programs were being held for cyber warriors and so far 167 persons were trained in 43 sessions.