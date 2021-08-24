Cybercrime: CISF constable arrested for sending false emails to headquarters

Hyderabad: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable currently posted at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad was arrested by the Rachakonda Cybercrime police for creating a fake email ID and sending false emails to the central headquarters here on Tuesday.

According to the Cybercrime police, the constable Shankar Dayal Poddar (28), from West Bengal and now working in the CISF training institute in the city, due to irregular duties, was warned by his superior officers. He often had altercations with them.

“Bearing a grudge against his superiors, he created a fake Gmail ID on the name of one of his colleagues on his mobile phone. He then sent emails to the headquarters in New Delhi making allegations against his superior officers and the campus,” an official said, adding Poddar had accused in the mails that the staff was being harassed by superior officers.

“This was done to defame the training institute and working staff. Later he deleted the fake email ID from his mobile phone to evade being tracked by the police,” the official said.

Following a complaint from his colleague, the cybercrime police booked a case and with the help of technical evidence, traced and nabbed Poddar.