Man held for threatening Raja Singh

A case under Section 506 and 507 of IPC is registered against him in October 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 11:52 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police arrested a man who was allegedly threatening Goshamahal Legislator T Raja Singh, over phone. Mohd Waseem (40), a resident of Chandrayangutta, has been working as a driver in Dubai for the last ten years.

A case under Section 506 and 507 of IPC is registered against him in October 2023.

“A look out circular was issued against him by the Cybercrime police station Hyderabad after the police linked him to the case based on technical evidence. On his arrival from Dubai, the immigration authorities informed the local police about it who took him into custody and handed him over to the Cybercrime police station,” said police sources.