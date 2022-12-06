Winter chill makes comeback in Hyderabad

winter chill made a comeback in the State capital with the minimum temperature settling at 14.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is two degrees below normal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The winter chill made a comeback in the State capital with the minimum temperature settling at 14.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is two degrees below normal.

After a cold end to November, the minimum temperature rose slightly during the first four days of December. However, with Cyclone Mandous likely to cross the Bangladesh coast on Thursday, the weather department predicts a dip in minimum temperature across the city till the weekend while light rainfall is predicted on Friday and Saturday.

Also Read How to take care of your hands this winter

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperature dropped to 13.1 degrees Celsius at Rajendranagar and Saroornagar followed by Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru (13.3 degrees Celsius), Alwal (13.6 degrees Celsius), Gajularamaram (13.6 degrees Celsius), and Secunderabad (13.9 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.

North Telangana districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Kamareddy will experience severe cold-wave-like conditions with minimum temperature dipping to single digits for the next three days.