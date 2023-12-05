Cyclone Michaung: TS Chief Secretary puts districts on alert

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

The Chief Secretary wanted district collectors to be on high alert and take necessary measures in accordance with the protocols to be followed in case of a such a calamity.

Hyderabad: The official machinery in the districts likely to experience heavy rainfall in the impact of Michaung Cyclone have been put on high alert.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday held a teleconference with district collectors and asked them to take precautionary measures in view of the India Meteorological Department warning that moderate to heavy rainfall was likely to occur in many districts of north and south Telangana.

Collectors of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahbubabad, Suryapet and other districts participated in the teleconference along with Secretary (Disaster Management) Rahul Bojja.

The Chief Secretary wanted them to be on high alert and take necessary measures in accordance with the protocols to be followed in case of a such a calamity. NDRF teams would be sent to Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts.

She said officials of the departments of Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj and Revenue and Disaster Management should be ready to respond to the situation promptly. She also wanted to pay attention to cause-ways and low-lying areas.

She directed them to identify rehabilitation centres in advance so that people can be shifted to safer places if necessary.