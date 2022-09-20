Cyient founder BVR Mohan Reddy pens his entrepreneurial journey

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Penguin India announced the publication of 'Engineered in India: From dreams to billion-dollar Cyient' by BVR Mohan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Penguin India announced the publication of ‘Engineered in India: From dreams to billion-dollar Cyient’ by BVR Mohan Reddy. He is the Founder-Chairman of the Hyderabad based engineering services company.

By pioneering outsourced engineering services from India in 1991, he led Cyient to contribute over $5 billion in cumulative exports, firmly placing India on the global engineering, research and development services map. The book captures his entrepreneurial journey.

Also Read Cyient founder BVR Mohan Reddy receives Geospatial Hall of Fame

“Engineered in India gives experiential evidence of what it takes to ideate and scale a global enterprise. It also addresses the intangible dimensions of being an entrepreneur in India as well as offers practical lessons in customer centricity, people management and crisis management. My hope is to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to learn from my journey, dream even bigger and engineer their own success,” said Reddy.

He spearheaded several industry bodies and served as the chairman of Nasscom and CII Southern Region. He is also the founding director of T-Hub. He is the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee. He received the Padma Shri in 2017 for his contribution to trade and industry.

The hardback is priced Rs 699.