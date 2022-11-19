Dabang Daredevils clinch maiden National Amateur Golf League title

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

(Chief guest Kapil Dev presenting the winners trophy to Dabang Daredevils team in Hyderabad on Saturday) Dabang Daredevils of Lucknow crowned champions of the National Amateur Golf League held at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club

Hyderabad: Dabang Daredevils of Lucknow crowned champions of the National Amateur Golf League held at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Daredevils defeated defending champions Team Mysa 3-2 in the summit clash. The Lucknow team maintained lead for most of the game before Team Mysa pulled back to level the match. The singles games went in the favour of Lucknow while the top two Fourball games were taken by Team Mysa.

Also Read Holders Team Mysa enter final of National Amateur Golf League

The teams locked tied with two points each. Sidharth Sagar turned on the screw and made a few clutch putts to create momentum in his team’s favour and took three of the next 4 holes to guide Dabang Daredevils to lift their maiden national title.

Rajneesh Sethi, Co-owner of Dabang Daredevils said, “We came here with no expectations as we don’t even have a championship course like Boulder Hills back home. It was a team win in its truest sense as we gelled at the right moments and tried to play with a clutter free mind. Our approach paid off and this win is for Lucknow.”

Golfers’ Guild downed Kolkata’s Nanofix 3-2 to clinch bronze.



Results: Final: Dabang Daredevils bt Team Mysa 3-2; Third place playoff: Golfers’ Guild bt Nanofix 3-2.