Holders Team Mysa enter final of National Amateur Golf League

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:54 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

(Dabang Daredevils who entered the final on Friday) Defending champions Team Mysa are one step away from defending their title as they entered the final defeating Golfers’ Guild

Hyderabad: Defending champions Team Mysa are one step away from defending their title as they entered the final defeating Golfers’ Guild from Delhi NCR in the first semifinal of the National Amateur Golf League being played at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club on Friday.

They will take on the Dabang Daredevils who downed Kolkata’s Nanofix in the other semifinal that went down to the wire and needed a 3-hole playoff to decide the match.

Also Read Golfers’ Guild make it to semis of National Amateur Golf League

In a match that saw the Daredevils take an early lead, the leads did not always show the tight nature of the tie. The Daredevils at one point were leading in all five games around the halfway mark however their lead was slowly and steadily cut off as Captain Joydeep Chowdhury led the charge with his partner Arvind Kumar against the opposite Captain Prem Prakash & Col Ajay Dheer. But it was Avinash Deoskar who pulled a great escape with half a point from being 4 holes down past the halfway stage and gave his team a chance to fight another day.

In the playoff, Sidharth Sagar played a pivotal role with a birdie on the first playoff hole, the 9th hole of the golf course. Both teams made par on the par 4 10th while the Par 5 14th which was the final playoff hole was conceded by Nanofix after Sidharth hit the green in two and neither of the Nanofix players could make a birdie to force an error.



Results: Team Mysa bt Golfers’ Guild 3-2; Dabang Daredevils bt Nanofix 2.5-2.5 after a 3-hole playoff.