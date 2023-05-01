Daily wage earner from TS killed in accident in Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Mancherial: A daily wage earner from the district was killed when a van in which he was travelling crashed into a lorry at Butti in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Monday.

Radandi Mallesh (28) from Boyapalli village in Thandur mandal died on the spot when the van crashed into the lorry that was parked on the road on the outskirts of Nagpur.

Mallesh was engaged by a mango farmer of Chittapur in Nennal mandal to transport the mangoes by the van to Nagpur city.

He was accompanying the farmer at the time of the mishap.