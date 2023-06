Telangana: Daily wage labourer falls to death in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: A 35-year-old daily wage labourer died when he accidentally fell into a farm well that was being dug at Junoni village in Bela mandal on Saturday.

Bela Sub-Inspector Krishna said Deepak Sahare, a resident of Junoni village, died on the spot after sustaining serious head injuries when he slipped and fell in the well. Sahare is survived by his wife and a four-year old son.

A case was registered and investigation is on.