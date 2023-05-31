Gang involving in trading of children busted in Adilabad

Adilabad Police busted a gang involving in trading of children by arresting nine persons including three women on Wednesday

Adilabad: Police busted a gang involving in trading of children by arresting nine persons including three women in Adilabad on Wednesday. Two children who were rescued were sent to a Shishu Griha. A trolley was seized from their possession.

Disclosing this to pressmen, Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said that the accused persons were Shethale Ramana alias Rama, Gajanan Bala Balgi, Raj Kumar Dhodda, Mamatha Gajanan Balgi, Sujatha, and Shinde Jagannath from Karnataka, Shaik Abidulla alias Sharuk, Miryaa Gangadhar, Miryala Ashok belonging to different parts of the district.

They were detained while Gangadhar was trying to sell his children to a couple Balu and Rama of Karnataka, following a complaint recieved from officials of District Child Welfare department.

On being interrogated, Gangadhar admitted to selling his two daughters aged below 8 years to Balu and Rama for Rs 2.50 lakh with the help of Sharuk. He said he purchased a trolley using the funds. He said that he came forward to sell his kids following the death of his wife and when he was diagnosed with some disease.

Rama told police that she was trading the children to lead a lavish lifestyle for quite a long time. She revealed that she approached Gangadhar through her brother Jagannath, a rural medical practitioner. She disclosed that she sold elder daughter of Gangadhar to Gajanand Bali and younger daughter to Raj Kumar for Rs 3 lakh.

A special team led by Adilabad Rural Inspector Purshottam Chary took the accused persons into custody in Karnataka.

