Dairy farmers halt Sangam Dairy opening in Miryalaguda, sparking tension

They protested to demand payment of dues owed to them by VT Dairy, which was acquired by Sangam Dairy through a bank auction. The bank had auctioned the facility to recover the outstanding debts from VT Dairy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 August 2024, 01:54 PM

They protested to demand payment of dues owed to them by VT Dairy, which was acquired by Sangam Dairy through a bank auction. The bank had auctioned the facility to recover the outstanding debts from VT Dairy.

Nalgonda: Dairy farmers stalled the opening of Sangam Dairy outlet at Srinivasnagar in Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district triggering tension on Wednesday. They staged a protest demanding payment of dues owed to them by VT Dairy. The dairy outlet was acquired by the Sangam dairy through a bank auction.

The bank officials had auctioned the facility to recover the dues owed by V T Dairy. Farmers from the surrounding villages and even some workers of VT Dairy joined the protests. Farmers accused that the management of Sangam Dairy had colluded with the bank officials to take over the dairy facility without settling the outstanding dues owed to them by VT Dairy.