| Telangana Is All Set To Become A New Home For Godrej Group Ktr

Telangana is all set to become a new home for Godrej group: KTR

Telangana Government is giving top priority to the green revolution, white revolution (milk production), blue revolution (fisheries), pink revolution (meat) and yellow revolution (edible oil) to make the State self-reliant, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Minister KT Rama Rao participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for Godrej’s palm oil factory at Gubbagurthy in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: Telangana is all set to become a new home for Godrej group, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

He took part in the groundbreaking ceremony of an integrated palm oil factory, the first one to be set up by Godrej Agrovet in Khammam at Gubbagurthy village of Konijerla mandal in Wyra Assembly constituency on Saturday.

The State Government is giving top priority to the green revolution, white revolution (milk production), blue revolution (fisheries), pink revolution (meat) and yellow revolution (edible oil) to make the State self-reliant. Khammam will host a world class edible oil processing complex as Godrej’s plant with an investment of Rs 300 crore will support 50,000 farmers and create employment for 2,000 persons. It will be another milestone in unfolding the yellow revolution in Telangana, Rama Rao said.

Godrej has partnered with reputed global companies to establish India’s first private oil palm seed garden on the premises of the factory to develop seed varieties suitable for local climate and will establish a nursery with a capacity of five lakh saplings bringing top end plant genetics to India, he noted.

Khammam is a core area of interest for Godrej group and will be working with the government to create one-stop farmer care centres where all requirements such as fertilisers, harvest tools, plant protection solutions and extension services will be provided to farmers.

Telangana has embarked on an ambitious oil palm mission with a target to bring 20 lakh acres under cultivation. Robust infrastructure of Rythu Vedikas and agriculture extension machinery will enable Telangana to become the largest oil palm producing State in India overtaking AP in the next two years.

Telangana government is extending a subsidy of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers for cultivating oil palm. The oil palm mission is expected to improve income for about five lakh farmers and generate employment opportunities for 2.3 lakh persons.

Godrej as a strong and reliable partner to Telangana is fostering a deep relationship by planning investments in dairy, pharma, personal care products, furniture, real estate, retail, poultry, animal feed and aquaculture. Soon after concluding discussions on the same announcements will be made shortly, added Rama Rao.