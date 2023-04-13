Dalit Bandhu triggering economic empowerment of Dalits, says KTR

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government's Dalit Bandhu scheme is also transforming Dalits into entrepreneurs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:11 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana owed its formation to the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme was facilitating economic empowerment of Dalits, besides transforming them into entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the BR Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations here on Thursday, the Minister said Dalits had to face multiple challenges and were subjected to humiliation.

“The Telangana government is extending all support to Dalit entrepreneurs. You (Dalit entrepreneurs from State) should achieve new heights and hoist Telangana’s flag at the national level,” Rama Rao said, pointing out that it was the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that made him introduce the revolutionary Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, all sections were reaping multiple benefits in the State. Agriculture productivity had increased substantially after formation of Telangana and land prices had increased drastically. In a span of four years, the world’s largest lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram was completed and this was achieved due to the vision and commitment of the Chief Minister, the Minister said.

“Unfortunately, opposition parties are turning a blind eye to these achievements and development,” Rama Rao said.

BRS pressure forced Centre to drop VSP privatisation plans

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said it was due to the pressure exerted by the BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that the Centre put on hold its disinvestment plans for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Chandrashekhar Rao has been opposing privatization plans of VSP and it was part of this that the Telangana government sent a team of senior officials from Singareni Collieries Corporation Limited to study the Expression of Interest floated by SAIL.

This led the Union government to withdraw its plans, he said amidst cheers from the audience.