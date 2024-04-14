Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrated in erstwhile Karimnagar

All sections of the people including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, other public representatives, collectors, police officials and other paid tributes by garlanding statues and portraits of Ambedkar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 09:11 PM

Karimnagar: The birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was celebrated on a grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

While Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar garlanded the statue of Ambedkar at Court Chowk in Karimnagar, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu participated in celebrations in Manthani.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLA Gangula Kamalakar, BRS Karimnagar MP aspirant B Vinod Kumar also paid homage to Ambedkar by garlanding his statues.