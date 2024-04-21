| Revanth Reddy Has No Moral Right To Seek Votes Ramanna

Revanth Reddy has no moral right to seek votes: Ramanna

He slammed the Chief Minister for not realising the promises made during the Assembly poll campaign. He said that the Congress was able to form the government by making false promises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 06:30 PM

Adilabad: Former MLA Jogu Ramanna dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to resign from his post if he failed to keep his promise of waiving crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Ramanna said Revanth Reddy had no moral right to seek votes as he failed to fulfill his poll promises.

The former legislator found fault with Revanth Reddy for passing days with the help of lies over the six guarantees.

He asked as to why the Chief Minister did not pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar by visiting the tallest statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad.

He said that electors would teach a lesson to the party in Lok Sabha polls. Ramanna further said that only regional parties would raise challenges of the people in Parliament.

He urged electors to cast their votes in favor of BRS candidate Athram Sakku. Eom